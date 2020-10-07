‘Coroner’ Star Serinda Swan Flaunts New Curves In “Very Flattering” Swimsuit Pics

The protagonist of the TV series Coroner (based on Matthew Hall’s novels) is Jenny Cooper, a gorgeous recently widowed coroner in Toronto, Canada who investigates suspicious deaths. On the Season 2 premiere episode, “Fire,” she investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building, where she connects with a woman who has lost everything. Jenny is portrayed by Serinda Swan.

When not filming Coroner, Serinda keeps her followers entertained by posting photos including the white hot Brazilian cut swimsuit pics below. Serinda writes in the caption: “Covid make me gain weight… but I’m starting to love my new curves.” She admits it is “a very

flattering picture… with most likely the equivalent of stripper lighting.”

Serinda also shared these amazing black string bikini pics in June!

Coroner airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CW, right after the new series Devils starring former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey at 8 pm.