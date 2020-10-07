Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Coroner’ Star Serinda Swan Flaunts New Curves In “Very Flattering” Swimsuit Pics

by in Culture | October 7, 2020

Serinda Swan

Serinda Swan, (cropped) photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com Toglenn / CC BY-SA

The protagonist of the TV series Coroner (based on Matthew Hall’s novels) is Jenny Cooper, a gorgeous recently widowed coroner in Toronto, Canada who investigates suspicious deaths. On the Season 2 premiere episode, “Fire,” she investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building, where she connects with a woman who has lost everything. Jenny is portrayed by Serinda Swan.

When not filming Coroner, Serinda keeps her followers entertained by posting photos including the white hot Brazilian cut swimsuit pics below. Serinda writes in the caption: “Covid make me gain weight… but I’m starting to love my new curves.” She admits it is “a very
flattering picture… with most likely the equivalent of stripper lighting.”

I know I know it’s after labor day but fuck it. Covid made me gain weight (ok fine, i ate my feelings and stress and probably someone else’s too) but I’m starting to love my new curves. I will say it’s been a fun challenge to work with the useless voice in my head that thinks I’m only beautiful one way “what’s this squish?” “Your huuuuge!!!” “Ugh maybe I’ll just drink juice??” Nope. Bit by bit I’m erasing the old narrative, the idea put there by another and reestablishing my relationship with my body in positivity and love 🙂 . (also please remember this is not the version i criticize in my head. This a very flattering picture taken by the amazing @karolinaturekphotography with most likely the equivalent of stripper lighting) hahaha. . #loveyoursquish . HMU @swankmakeup Photography by @karolinaturekphotography Hair by @erinwhitneyblonde @issalonkelowna @bellamihairpro

Serinda also shared these amazing black string bikini pics in June!

We’ll be right back…

Coroner airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CW, right after the new series Devils starring former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey at 8 pm.

