Cheryl Ladd Gives Reporter The Scoop In ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Lifetime Movie

In the Lifetime movie Christmas Unwrapped, actress Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) plays Charity Jones. She’s an ambitious reporter in New York City who’s given the assignment of a lifetime by her boss, editor Janet Cohen (Cheryl Ladd).

Charity is given the scoop on young, handsome millionaire Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini) who claims that his charity is funded by Santa Claus. When Cynical Charity learns the true meaning of Christmas as she and Erik fall in love, her editor isn’t happy with her fluff piece.

“Our readers love a scandal,” she reminds Charity.

Cheryl Ladd is best know for her role as Kris Munroe in Charlie’s Angels and more recently American Crime Story as lawyer Robert Shapiro’s wife Linell Shapiro. (Robert Shapiro was portrayed by John Travolta.)

[Related: Bikini Legend Cheryl Ladd’s Gorgeous Daughter Looks Like Her Twin]

Christmas Unwrapped premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm.