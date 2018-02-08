Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Cheryl Ladd Gives Reporter The Scoop In ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Lifetime Movie

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | October 24, 2020

Cheryl Ladd Christmas Unwrapped on Lifetime (MarVista)

Cheryl Ladd in Christmas Unwrapped on Lifetime (MarVista)

In the Lifetime movie Christmas Unwrapped, actress Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) plays Charity Jones. She’s an ambitious reporter in New York City who’s given the assignment of a lifetime by her boss, editor Janet Cohen (Cheryl Ladd).

Charity is given the scoop on young, handsome millionaire Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini) who claims that his charity is funded by Santa Claus. When Cynical Charity learns the true meaning of Christmas as she and Erik fall in love, her editor isn’t happy with her fluff piece.

“Our readers love a scandal,” she reminds Charity.

Cheryl Ladd is best know for her role as Kris Munroe in Charlie’s Angels and more recently American Crime Story as lawyer Robert Shapiro’s wife Linell Shapiro. (Robert Shapiro was portrayed by John Travolta.)

Christmas Unwrapped premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm.

