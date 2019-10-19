‘Cheerleader Abduction’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Cheerleader Abduction is “golden child” Olivia (Jerni Stewart). She’s smart with a 4.0 GPA, gorgeous, and is captain of the high school cheerleading squad.

When Olivia becomes pregnant during her mother Trish’s (Kristen Harris) gubernatorial campaign, the teen discovers an underground adoption ring that offers to help keep her pregnancy a secret. And if you think that’s too good to be true, you’re right!

When not on a movie set, Jerni is either flaunting gorgeous bikini pics and seen above and below or studying!

On Instagram, the 20-year-old Canadian actress says she’s a Terry Fox Humanitarian Scholar and a Pre-Med student.

Cheerleader Abduction premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, October 11 at 8 pm.