CeeLo Green Sings Acoustic Version of George Michael’s ‘Faith’ With Son Kingston

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes former NFL quarterback turned TV star Jesse Palmer and his former New York Giants friends. They play against Grammy-winning recording artist CeeLo Green and his family including his fiance Shaneeka “Shani” James and his 20-year-old son Kingston Callaway. CeeLo’s birth name is Thomas Callaway.

When not on TV (CeeLo and Shanti recently starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Hip Hop Edition), CeeLo has been promoting his new album CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway which was released in June.

And when he can’t get to the studio, CeeLo has been quarantining like everyone else at home — but even there producing music. Check out his acoustic version of George Michael‘s “Faith” above. That’s his son Kingston on guitar!

CeeLo’s single “The Way” (above) is on the new album.