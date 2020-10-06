Bill Murray, 70, Pivots From Parenthood to Publishing

Before the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble at Disneyworld in Florida, TV host Jimmy Kimmel will talk to Hollywood movie star Bill Murray (Groundhog Day) for 30 minutes to warm up viewers at home. Murray, who’s a die-hard MLB Chicago Cubs and NHL Blackhawks fan, will likely talk more about his latest film On the Rocks than LeBron James, but you never know on live TV.

Murray has teamed up again with Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola for One the Rocks (she wrote the screenplay too), in which Murray plays the wealthy and charming father of Laura (Rashida Jones). Laura is a married woman with two kids who suspects her husband (Marlon Wayans) may be having an affair. So the father and daughter follow him throughout downtown Manhattan.

Murray will appear next on the big screen in the Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch. It’s described as “A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch Magazine.”

Murray plays the publisher Arthur Howitzer Jr. who is reportedly based on The New Yorker‘s Harold Ross although the character’s name is similar to Arthur Sulzberger Jr. who was the publisher of The New York Times, 1992-2017.

Murray shot his scenes in France in just two days. The French Dispatch is expected to open in theaters in 2021.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs Tuesday, October 6 at 8:00 PM ON ABC.