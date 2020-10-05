‘Below Deck Med’ Stewardess Jessica More Fell Rollerblading In Bikini, “Funniest Day”

On Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, fans watched sexy stewardess Jessica More fall for South African deckhand Robert Westergaard. It’s been a dramatic relationship. Let’s put it this way: tears were shed at the end of the charter season.

But based on the photo above, it looks like Jess is back in her happy place in South Miami, Florida. Days before the Season 5 Below Deck Mediterranean reunion, Jess wrote: “I did a push up today! Well, actually I fell and had to lift myself back up, so…..basically the same thing!” and thanked her two bare-chested friends for “the funniest day.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.