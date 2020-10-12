Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Gives Tour of Her Gorgeous Apartment, “Nice Digs”

On the Below Deck Mediterranean episode ‘A Mighty Wind,’ as the last charter comes to an end, Captain Sandy reckons with a chaotic season while the few remaining chips continue to fall. Rob and Jess struggle to reconcile after a disastrous fight, while Aesha comes to grips with the end of her yachting career. Tom looks to clear his final hurdle, as Alex hopes to leave things with Bugsy on a positive note. On their final night out before parting ways, the crew gets an enormous surprise.

On a lighter, more personal note, Sandy is giving a private tour of her “land cabin” apartment in the video above. It includes a gorgeous view, her day trading computer/office and a DJ turntable, among other amenities. As one fan wrote: “Nice digs.” Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.