Bailee Madison Models Red Lipstick For “Beautiful Big Sister” Selena Gomez

Actress Bailee Madison is best known for her role as Grace in the Hallmark Channel franchise Good Witch with Catherine Bell, who played Grace’s mother Cassie Nightingale. Bailee left Good Witch in 2019 to pursue new movie opportunities.

In 2018, she starred in the horror movie The Strangers: Prey at Night with Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) and will appear next on the big screen in the musical A Week Away.

When not on a TV or movie set, 20-year-old Bailee has been keeping active on Instagram. When she shared the photos above of her wearing Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty red lipstick to her millions of followers, she wrote: “Red lipstick has always made me feel like me, and this is my new favorite one.”

In the 2019 red carpet interview above, Bailee refers to 28-year-old Selena as one of her “beautiful big sisters” who she looks up to “like other millions of girls.”

Fun fact: The two gorgeous stars met on the set of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2011 when Bailee had the recurring role of Maxine Russo, Alex’s (Selena’s) little sister.

