Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell Flaunts Wife String Bikini Pic, “Ain’t Doing That Bad”

On Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, Backstreet Boys band member AJ McLean is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy with two-time winner pro dancer Cheryl Burke. Meanwhile, AJ’s band member mate Brian Littrell is spending time at home with his gorgeous wife of 20 years, Leighanne Littrell.

With the close-up thong string bikini pic above which includes a lower back bow tattoo, Brian writes: “I’m lucky to be her BOW just a couple days before 20 years together…. I ain’t doing that bad, beauty isn’t just skin deep…”

Brian and Leighanne are the proud parents of singer son Baylee Littrell (see below) and are helping the young man promote his music and new merch!

P.S. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.