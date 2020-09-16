Amy Roloff Finally Says Goodbye on ‘Little People, Big World’

Little People, Big World is the reality TV show about the Roloff family. Husband and wife Matt and Amy Roloff have dwarfism, as does one of their children, Zach Roloff. The family lives on a farm near Portland, Oregon and over the past 14 years, a lot has happened to the family of six. All four children have married. The youngest child Jacob Roloff no longer appears on the show; the oldest Molly Roloff rarely appears, while twin brothers Zach and Jeremy Roloff continue to document their lives on TV with their wives and children.

Most recently, Matt and Amy divorced and the effects continue to ripple on the family farm. On Season 21 of Little People, Big World, while Matt clears out the farmhouse in preparation for a new renter, Amy takes her farewell tour through her home of the past 30 years and according to TLC “finally says goodbye.”

The good news is Amy is moving on and making a new home with her fiance Chris. In the video above, Amy admits it’s been “fun, hard, tough,” and Chris chimes in, “it’s been interesting.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on TLC.