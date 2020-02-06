‘American Ninja Warrior’ Engaged Couple Says “We Don’t Have To Get Married”

On the first night of the Season 12 American Ninja Warrior finals, 28 top ninjas face up to ten diabolical obstacles including Falling Shelves and Dragonback, which are new to the course this year. The top eight advance. Two of the contenders are Jesse Labreck and her fiance Chris DiGangi.

When Jesse shared the photo below, she answered the question that she hears a lot: “When are you guys getting married?” They’ve been engaged for two years!

In fact, she provided maybe answers. “Well maybe next year! we will probably just be engaged forever… we might just go sign papers at town hall…we might have a huge wedding in the east coast.. we might just have a small one with immediate family and take photos and dinner….these are the answers you may get depending on the day. Soooo we have no freaking idea.”

The point is, Jesse says is: “I love this guy a lot and we don’t have to get married to be this happy.” Awwww!

American Ninja Warrior airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after The Wall at 8 pm.