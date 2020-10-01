Air Force Newlyweds Play LeBron James $12 Million Game

On Season 3 of the exciting and emotional TV game show The Wall, executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, host Chris Hardwick welcomes Keaton and Taylor Thiem. The newlywed couple from Lakewood, Washington met while in the U.S. Air Force.

Taylor works in Command Support and Keaton, who was awarded a Silver Star for his work in Afghanistan, is a Combat Control Officer. With their winnings on The Wall — there’s a chance of winning more than $12 million! — the young couple intend to buy a house and start a family.

The Wall airs Thursdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Dateline at 9 pm.