Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Air Force Newlyweds Play LeBron James $12 Million Game

by in Culture | October 1, 2020

Taylor and keaton on The wall

Taylor and Keaton Thiem on THE WALL (Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

On Season 3 of the exciting and emotional TV game show The Wall, executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, host Chris Hardwick welcomes Keaton and Taylor Thiem. The newlywed couple from Lakewood, Washington met while in the U.S. Air Force.  

View this post on Instagram

Staff Sgt. Keaton Thiem, a combat controller and Silver Star Medal recipient with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron, salutes Maj. Gen. Eugene Haase, vice commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, during a Silver Star Medal presentation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 16, 2016. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ➖➖➖➖➖ An Air Force combat controller credited with protecting a 100-man special operations unit with precision airstrikes during an intense Afghanistan firefight received a Silver Star on Wednesday for his actions. Staff Sgt. Keaton Thiem, a 27-year-old Austin, Texas native, said during a roundtable with reporters that he was humbled to join a long list of special tactics airmen who have received the award, but noted countless moments of battlefield heroism that went unrecognized. “There are guys who didn’t get the recognition I’m getting,” said Thiem, who is assigned to the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. Thiem’s Silver Star is the 36th awarded to a special tactics airman since 9/11, which accounts for more than half of Silver Star recipients in the Air Force since 2001, according to Capt. Katrina Cheesman, an Air Force spokeswoman. The Silver Star is the third highest award recognizing battlefield heroism. 🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 Combat controllers are airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command and are responsible for the close coordination of airstrikes while managing aircraft traffic, from fighter jets to gunships to unmanned drones. They are among the most vital ground personnel in Afghanistan after combat troops were scaled back in the 15-year war, supporting Afghan troops with airstrikes and aerial surveillance missions as the Taliban and Islamic State group retake swaths of the country.

A post shared by TSgt Miner (@southfl_usaf_sw) on

Taylor works in Command Support and Keaton, who was awarded a Silver Star for his work in Afghanistan, is a Combat Control Officer. With their winnings on The Wall — there’s a chance of winning more than $12 million! — the young couple intend to buy a house and start a family.

The Wall airs Thursdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Dateline at 9 pm.

Simple Share Buttons