Zendaya Looks Like Greek Goddess On White Horse, “BOO YAH” Says Halle Berry

Zendaya, the 24-year-old triple threat, launched her career as a child model before she became a backup dancer and singer and actress. It’s no surprise that the gorgeous Euphoria star continues to model. She was the face of Madonna’s clothing line Material Girl, was a CoverGirl, and is now promoting the latest Lancome fragrance, Idole.

When Zendaya posted the photo above from the Lancome Idole campaign, her millions of fans replied with compliments including the French cosmetics company which wrote: “Thank you for continuing to inspire us and the community worldwide!”

Zendaya’s celebrity friends had nice things to say too including Oscar winner Halle Berry who replied: “BOO YAH” and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge who left a series of smiling emojis with red stars in their eyes.