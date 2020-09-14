Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Zendaya Looks Like Greek Goddess On White Horse, “BOO YAH” Says Halle Berry

by in Culture | September 14, 2020

Gage Skidmore [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Zendaya, photo: Gage Skidmore [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Zendaya, the 24-year-old triple threat, launched her career as a child model before she became a backup dancer and singer and actress. It’s no surprise that the gorgeous Euphoria star continues to model. She was the face of Madonna’s clothing line Material Girl, was a CoverGirl, and is now promoting the latest Lancome fragrance, Idole.

View this post on Instagram

IDÔLE✨ @lancomeofficial

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

When Zendaya posted the photo above from the Lancome Idole campaign, her millions of fans replied with compliments including the French cosmetics company which wrote: “Thank you for continuing to inspire us and the community worldwide!”

Zendaya’s celebrity friends had nice things to say too including Oscar winner Halle Berry who replied: “BOO YAH” and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge who left a series of smiling emojis with red stars in their eyes.

