Zendaya and Denzel Washington’s Son Got Romantic In Black-and-White During Pandemic

Euphoria star Zendaya will appear next on the big screen in the Sam Levinson romantic drama Malcolm & Marie opposite Denzel Washington‘s son John David Washington (Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman, Ballers). Levinson, who wrote and directed the film, is also the creator of the HBO series Euphoria.

Washington plays filmmaker Malcolm who expects great things in his career following a successful movie premiere. But when he returns home with his girlfriend (Zendaya), things between the young couple change.

The film, which was shot this summer during the pandemic entirely at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California, adhered to strict COVID-19 safety protocols. It’s being touted as the first film to be written, directed, and completed during pandemic in the US.

Rights for the black-and-white film Malcolm & Marie were recently bought by Netflix for a reported $30 million. A portion of the proceeds of the Netflix sale will go to the non-profit organization Feeding America, to support children and families struggling with hunger particularly this school year.