Who Is Scottish ER Dr. Jed Bishop on ‘Transplant’?

On the second episode of the new hospital drama Transplant, ‘Tell Me Who You Are,’ Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed’s (Hamza Haq) experience as a war zone doctor in Syria informs his unconventional approach as he joins the staff at York Memorial.

Bash earned his residency at the Toronto hospital after saving the life of the legendary head of the Emergency Department Dr. Jed Bishop, who was in a horrific truck crash. Bishop is portrayed by Scottish movie star John Hannah.

John Hannah is best known for his roles as Matthew in the 1994 blockbuster Four Weddings and a Funeral with Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell (see him deliver the eulogy at the funeral above), and as Jonathan in The Mummy movies with Brendon Fraser. Hannah also recently played Holden Radcliffe on the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Transplant airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after America’s Got Talent at 8 pm.