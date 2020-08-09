Who Is Daughter-in-Law Kendall In ‘Deranged Granny’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Deranged Granny is Kendall (Amanda Righetti). She and her new husband Ethan (Josh Ventura) are surprised when Ethan’s estranged mother Barbara (Wendie Malick, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me!) shows up for a visit.

While Barbara infiltrates Ethan’s home with his new family, Kendall suspects that Barbara might be capable of harming the kids. Kendall’s motherly instincts are right on!

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Amanda Righetti is also known for her roles on Colony (Madeline), The Mentalist (Agent Grace nee Van Pelt Rigsby, see proposal scene below), Reunion (Jenna Moretti), North Shore (Tessa Lewis), and The O.C. (Hailey Nichol), among others.

Amanda is a mom in real life, too!

Deranged Granny premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm.