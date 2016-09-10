Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Crazy Gorgeous Adam In ‘Pool Boy Nightmare’ Lifetime Movie?

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | September 7, 2020

Poolboy Nightmare, Lifetime

Tanner Zagarino in Poolboy Nightmare (Lifetime)

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Pool Boy Nightmare is gorgeous blond mom Gail (Jessica Morris). After having a hot steamy affair with the hot young pool cleaner Adam Lance (Tanner Zagarino), she tells him “it was a mistake.” Those four words makes Adam go off the deep end.

When he realizes that Gail was using him, he seeks revenge by dating Gail’s teenage daughter Becca (Ellie Darcey-Alden). [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

It’s difficult to believe Pool Boy Nightmare is Tanner’s first movie. He’s very convincing!

In addition to launching his acting career, 21-year-old Tanner is a professional model and fashion and lifestyle blogger. He is the son of actress Elizabeth Giordano (L.A. Heat) and Hollywood actor Frank Zagarino (The Revenger).

Family X Forever ❤️ #mommaswedding

After graduating from Mattituck High School in Long Island, New York where he was an all-county wrestler (see NYS champion pic below), Tanner started attending the University of Pittsburgh (class of 2021).

We made it happen! 👊🏻👌🏼 #nyschampion

Poolboy Nightmare premieres on Lifetime on Monday, September 7 at 8 pm.

