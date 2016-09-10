Who Is Crazy Gorgeous Adam In ‘Pool Boy Nightmare’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Pool Boy Nightmare is gorgeous blond mom Gail (Jessica Morris). After having a hot steamy affair with the hot young pool cleaner Adam Lance (Tanner Zagarino), she tells him “it was a mistake.” Those four words makes Adam go off the deep end.

When he realizes that Gail was using him, he seeks revenge by dating Gail’s teenage daughter Becca (Ellie Darcey-Alden). [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

It’s difficult to believe Pool Boy Nightmare is Tanner’s first movie. He’s very convincing!

In addition to launching his acting career, 21-year-old Tanner is a professional model and fashion and lifestyle blogger. He is the son of actress Elizabeth Giordano (L.A. Heat) and Hollywood actor Frank Zagarino (The Revenger).

After graduating from Mattituck High School in Long Island, New York where he was an all-county wrestler (see NYS champion pic below), Tanner started attending the University of Pittsburgh (class of 2021).

Poolboy Nightmare premieres on Lifetime on Monday, September 7 at 8 pm.