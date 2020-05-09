Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend In ‘Maternal Secrets’ Lifetime Movie?

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | September 11, 2020

Brooke Burfitt, Maternal Secrets, MarVista/Lifetime

The stars of the Lifetime movie Maternal Secrets are Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Kate Mansi (Days of Our Lives) and Top Gun movie icon Kelly McGillis. Kate plays a pregnant woman who’s boyfriend Jackson goes missing during their babymoon in Bermuda.

Kelly plays the man’s mother who tempts her son by planting his sexy blonde ex-girlfriend Samantha in a hotel room. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Samantha is portrayed by Brooke Burfitt. When not on a TV or movie set, Brooke is flaunting her post-baby bod in a bikini as seen in the fun photos below. Fun fact: Brooke’s mother Louise Burfitt-Dons co-wrote the Maternal Secrets script!

Jobson’s Cove – Saturday 25th August

What do you think? 7.5 score?

Maternal Secrets premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, September 11 at 8 pm.

