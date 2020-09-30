Who Is ’48 Hours Suspicion’ Reporter Michelle Miller?

The 48 Hours: Suspicion episode ‘The Ambush of Kevin Harris’ investigates the 2009 murder of 21-year-old hip-hop music producer Kevin Robert Harris II aka Track Bully. He was a rising star who just produced the track ‘Urbanian’ on Ice Cube‘s album “I Am the West.”

Eleven years have passed since Harris was gunned down outside a music studio in the Los Angeles residential neighborhood of Inglewood, California. CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller reports.

Michelle Miller was born in LA. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from Howard University before earning a M.S. in Urban Studies from the University of New Orleans. From 1994 to 2003, Miller lived in New Orleans and worked as a reporter and anchor for the CBS affiliate, WWL-TV. She is married to former New Orleans mayor Marc Morial (1994-2002, after Ray Nagin) who is now the President and CEO of the National Urban League. Marc is the son of the late civil rights activist Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial, the first Black mayor of New Orleans (1978-1986).

Another interesting historical family fact: Michelle Miller is the daughter of Dr. Ross Miller, the first physician to rush to the aid of fallen Senator Robert F. Kennedy when he was assassinated in 1968. Michelle says, at that time, “People didn’t believe he was actually a doctor; he was an African American man.”

