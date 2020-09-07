Wendie Malick Poisons Kids In ‘Deranged Granny’ Lifetime Movie

What do you call a grandmother who’s willing to poison children in order to reconnect with her son? Deranged fits. Actress Wendie Malick plays the lead in the Lifetime thriller movie Deranged Granny (originally titled Grandma Dearest) with aplomb. Her character Barbara infiltrates her son Ethan’s (Josh Ventura) new family — he’s married to divorcee Kendall (Amanda Righetti) who has two children.

Wendie Malick is best known for her TV roles on American Housewife (Katie’s mom Kathryn), Hot in Cleveland (Victoria), Frasier (Ronee), Just Shoot Me! (Nina Van Horn), and Dream On (Judith), among many others.

Deranged Granny premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm.