Todd Chrisley Hosts Tea Party For Granddaughter Chloe’s Imaginary Friend

On Season 8 of the popular family reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, Southern real estate mogul Todd Chrisley faces a number of challenges. First and foremost is the cancellation of his daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s engagement to NFL ice hockey pro Nic Kerdiles. Todd also struggles with his 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe‘s new imaginary friend.

In the video above, Todd throws a formal tea party for Chloe and her imaginary friend Breakfast (a purple cat) and yes, it is hilarious. “If you can’t beat crazy, you gotta join crazy,” Todd says in defeat. Watch the party above.

