‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Star Alexa Mansour Drops New Single “Can’t Stop Myself”

Alexa Mansour is a 24-year-old actress who launched her acting career in 2014 on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Since then, she’s appeared on How to Get Away with Murder, Bull, SEAL Team, and Madam Secretary, among others. In the new spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Alexa stars as Hope.

In The Walking Dead: World Beyond pilot, Iris (Aliyah Royale) welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community while Hope questions the visitor’s motives. “A message upends the sisters’ worldview, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond.”

When not filming TWD, Alexa is likely singing. Two weeks before The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere (Sunday, October 4), Alexa dropped her new single, “Can’t Stop Myself.” In April she released, “One More Shot.”

Alexa will talk with Chris Hardwick on THE WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE PREVIEW SPECIAL on Sunday, September 27 at 8 pm on AMC.