Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Sorcerer Is WWE Star Sasha Cohen, Snoop Dogg’s Cousin

by in Culture | September 17, 2020

Sasha Banks in THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Sasha Banks in THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, photo: Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau’s new creative endeavor, the action adventure sci-fi series The Mandalorian, just won two Emmy Awards (for special effects and best cinematography). That’s a first for Disney’s streaming property, Disney+, which launched in November 2019.

View this post on Instagram

This is the way! #mandalorian #starwars

A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on

The Mandalorian (the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise) is about a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, Game of Thrones) in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

In the Season 2 trailer (above), a mysterious woman in a hooded black robe appears in the shadows; she’s portrayed by WWE pro wrestler Sasha Banks. Fun fact: The 28-year-old Californian is a first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, who helped her develop her wrestling persona. She’s also cousins with singers/actors Brandy Norwood and Ray J.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t let me get in my zone 😂

A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on

When not filming The Mandalorian, Sasha (Mercedes Varnado) spends time at home with her dog and in their new inflatable pool –which she is determined to keep filled!

Simple Share Buttons