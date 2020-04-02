‘The Magicians’ Star Jade Tailor Plays Cheating Wife In ‘Sinfideltiy’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Sinfidelity is Angela (Jade Tailor). She’s married to Greg (Mark Jude Sullivan) who has a history of being unfaithful. When Angela realizes that he’s at it again, she confides in her best friend who encourages Angela to have a one-night stand with a guy named Franco (Aidan Bristow). Turns out Franco is an obsessive murderer. The tagline of the movie: “cheaters never win.”

Jade Tailor is best known for her role as Kady Orloff-Diaz on the Syfy TV series The Magicians, which alas ended after Season 5 this Spring.

Sinfidelity premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm.