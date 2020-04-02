Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘The Magicians’ Star Jade Tailor Plays Cheating Wife In ‘Sinfideltiy’ Lifetime Movie

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | September 13, 2020

Jade Tailor in Sinfidelity on Lifetime

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Sinfidelity is Angela (Jade Tailor). She’s married to Greg (Mark Jude Sullivan) who has a history of being unfaithful. When Angela realizes that he’s at it again, she confides in her best friend who encourages Angela to have a one-night stand with a guy named Franco (Aidan Bristow). Turns out Franco is an obsessive murderer. The tagline of the movie: “cheaters never win.”

Jade Tailor is best known for her role as Kady Orloff-Diaz on the Syfy TV series The Magicians, which alas ended after Season 5 this Spring.

Sinfidelity premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm.

