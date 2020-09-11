‘The Duchess’ Star Katherine Ryan Drips In Bikini with Gorgeous New Husband

Canadian-born comedian Katherine Ryan stars in her semi-autobiographical Netflix series The Duchess. She plays a single mom who raises her tween daughter in London while wondering if she should have another kid.

When not filming The Duchess, Katherine spends time with her gorgeous partner Bobby Kootstra who’s been sharing gorgeous bikini pics (see below) of Ryan on social media.

Celebrating 20 years together (although they just entered a civil partnership in 2019), Bobby posted the gorgeous Maldives vacation pic above with the caption: “Blessed I married such a complete thot – what a thirst trap.”

The Duchess premieres on Netflix on Thursday, September 11.