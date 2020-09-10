Terry Bradshaw’s Gorgeous Daughter Flaunts Legs For Days, “Wild Horse”

Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is known for winning four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and for providing colorful commentary during NFL broadcasts. He has also become a reality TV star.

Terry starred in the hilarious travel show Better Late Than Never with iconic actors Henry Winkler (Happy Days), William Shatner (Star Trek), and Olympic gold medalist boxer George Foreman. Now Terry has landed his own reality TV show, The Bradshaw Bunch, with his wife and three daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin.

When Terry’s daughter Rachel Bradshaw posted the photo above, singing on stage in short shorts and stilettos, Runaway June singer Jennifer Wayne replied: “Legs for days!!!”

Rachel captioned the photo: “Looking forward to playing in front of a crowd again… new music coming soon #wildhorse.”

In the 2012 video above, Rachel Bradshaw stopped by the Pittsburgh Steelers game to sing the National Anthem during the 40th anniversary of the Franco Harris Immaculate Reception at Heinz Field.

The Bradshaw Bunch premieres Thursday, September 17 at 9 pm on E! [Stream every E! program with the E! app free download]