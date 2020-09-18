Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Pics, ‘Tabloid Ready’

Four-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw is starring in his own family reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch — and it’s about time. Bradshaw won the hearts of many non-football fans when he starred in the travel reality show Better Late Than Never with actors Henry Winkler and William Shatner, and heavyweight boxer George Foreman.

On The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry shows his hilarious true colors with his wife Tammy and his three gorgeous blond daughters: Rachel Bradshaw, Erin Bradshaw, and Lacey Hester.

Rachel is a singer, Erin is an equestrian, and Lacey is becoming an Influencer as seen in the cheeky bikini pics above and below. As one fan wrote: “So gorgeous!!!! These might even make it on a tabloid soon.”

Lacey is married to Chef Noah Fox Lester of Hawaii (dark beard above) who also appears on The Bradshaw Bunch which airs Thursdays at 9 pm on E!