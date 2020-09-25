Terry Bradshaw Pranks Wife Tammy With Granddaughter — Revenge

On The Bradshaw Bunch episode “Mr. Wrong,” NFL legend Pittsburgh Steelers four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw thinks his daughter Rachel Bradshaw is with the wrong guy. According to E!, “Everyone in the family can see it but her.” Watch Terry react to the news that Rachel meet him on a dating app…

On a lighter note, Terry teams up with his granddaughter Zurie to get payback on Terry’s wife of six years Tammy Bradshaw after years of her pranks.

The Bradshaw Bunch airs Thursdays at 9 pm on E! right after Keeping Up with the Kardashians at 8 pm and right before Celebrity Game Face with Kevin Hart at 10 pm.