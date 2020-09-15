‘Teen Mom’ Jade Forced To Support Family After They All Lose Their Jobs

On the Teen Mom 2 episode ‘Taking Charge,’ while mother of two Briana De Jesus confronts her ex Luis about her positive STD test result, and mother of four Kailyn goes to counseling with her ex Jo, according to MTV, “Jade is forced to support her family after they all lose their jobs.”

As newly licensed cosmetologist Jade wrote in the post below, “None of it is easy, but I got this!”

Teen Mom 2 fans first met Jade on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant when she was pregnant with her daughter Kloie and living in a tiny apartment in Indiana with her on-and-off again boyfriend Sean. She was also struggling with her parents who have struggled with addiction in the past.

Watch ‘The Evolution of Jade’ video above. As one fan wrote: “When Jade was having a mental breakdown and her mom asked her for money I cried for her. That’s so heartbreaking.” Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.