Susan Sarandon Wears Mask With Cute Cat-Ears with Zoe Kravitz

Photographer Clayton Cubitt “bumped into” Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking) and Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) in a New York City park. Both talented thespians were wearing masks but Sarandon’s really stuck out because it’s attached to matching cat ears!

As Cubitt writes: “Wearing a mask is cool and stylish, because caring for other people is cool and stylish.” The masks are made by New York fashion model/designer Margarita Babina.

Sarandon will reportedly appear next on the big screen in Butterfly in the Typewriter about A Confederacy of Dunces author John Kennedy Toole (Thomas Mann) and his eccentric mother Thelma (Sarandon) who got the novel published after Toole committed suicide.

Kravitz will appear in Viena and the Fantomes about a roadie (Dakota Fanning) who travels across North America with a punk band during the 1980s.