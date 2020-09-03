Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mistaken For Zooey Deschanel, “It Is You!”

Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg is father to seven children including Sasha Spielberg. The 30-year-old singer goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee. Her most recent EP, Close Encounters of Their Own Kind, was released in 2019.

When not on stage, Sasha is often in front of camera. When she posted the retro cashmere sweater set photo above, New Girl star and singer Zooey Deschanel (see below) replied: “I thought this was a picture of me for a second. LOL.” Sasha replied: “It is you!“

Zooey is from a famous Hollywood family too. Her father is Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel (The Passion of the Christ), her mother is actress Mary Jo Deschanel (Twin Peaks), and her sister is Emily Deschanel (Bones).

Check out Sasha at the piano above and in a super cute retro ruffle swimswuit below.