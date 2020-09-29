‘South Park’ Kids Return To School In Pandemic, “Perfect Antidote To 2020”

Season 24 of the popular animated series South Park will be a memorable one considering that Comedy Central is kicking it off with a one-hour stand-alone special event titled “The Pandemic Special.” A first for the show!

The one-hour event will focus on Randy Marsh, who “comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak,” and the kids in town who “happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Fans couldn’t be more excited. One wrote after watching the trailer above: “Whenever the world gets worse, South Park gets better.” Another wrote: “South Park: The show that could make this year better.” And another, “Finally, something that doesn’t suck.”

All South Park fans can agree: the return of the show will be “the perfect antidote to 2020.” South Park‘s ‘The Pandemic Special’ airs Wednesday, September 30 at 8 pm on Comedy Central and MTV.