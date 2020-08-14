Sonja Morgan Dishes On Sex, Dating and Plastic Surgery with Tiffany Pollard

Reality TV star Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York) has landed her very own TV talk show on VH1, Brunch with Tiffany. The tagline of the show is “Bottomless gossip and mimosas.” On her series premiere, Tiffany sits down with The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan. Over eggs at Altesi Ristorante, the two women talk about sex, dating and plastic surgery.

In the video above, they exchange pleasantries and compliments including about their ass-ets. When Tiffany asks to see Sonja’s butt (remember, they’re seated at a table in a restaurant), Sonja complies and shakes her bum which has Tiffany say, “She got ghetto booty.” Spoiler alert: they also bond over their favorite position.

On the second episode, Tiffany talks with Love & Hip Hop stars Yung Joc and Momma Dee. Brunch with Tiffany airs Mondays at 10:30 pm and 11 pm on VH1. [Watch It Again: Stream VH1 shows anytime — VH1 app is free]