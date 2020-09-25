Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Sneakerheads’ Actress “Still Mad” But Celebrates Netflix Drop Too

by in Culture | September 25, 2020

Yaani King Mondschein in Sneakerheads on Netflix

Yaani King Mondschein as Christine on 'Sneakerheads' (Netflix)

In the new Netflix series Sneakerheads, actor Allen Maldonado (Black-ishThe Last O.G. and Survivor’s Remorse), stars as Devin. After battling bankruptcy thanks to his addiction to rare sneaker collection, Devin is now a stay-at-home dad of two, married to aspiring lawyer Christine (Yaani King Mondschein). See trailer below.

Mondschein is excited about the Sneakerheads premiere (dropping Friday, September 25) but it comes just two days after a grand jury announced that none of the Louisville police officers involved in the raid of Breonna Taylor‘s apartment in March were charged for causing her death.

It’s been a rough week and a stressful day. I honestly wasn’t sure if I’d post about this. And as I was going back and forth I got a call to come to the lobby and this was waiting for me (thanks Stuey!). This made my day. Thinking about all of the hard work and dedication that has gone into this project. The pure love from @size13 and @innyclemons from jump. The humility and direction from @davemeyers. The leadership, hilarity and partnership from @maldonadoiseverywhere the constant joy from @kingbach and @matt_josten, and the much needed woman energy, love and support from @aja.evans.longino and #JearnestCorchado. I’m proud of the work we did. And I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it. 🖤 Drops tomorrow 9/25 on @netflix #StillMadButIcanCelebrateToo #SneakerheadsNetflix #YaaniKingMondschein

Mondschein posted above: “It’s been a rough week and a stressful day. I honestly wasn’t sure if I’d post about this. And as I was going back and forth I got a call to come to the lobby and this was waiting for me.” She added the hashtag  #StillMadButIcanCelebrateToo.

