‘Sneakerheads’ Actress “Still Mad” But Celebrates Netflix Drop Too

In the new Netflix series Sneakerheads, actor Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, The Last O.G. and Survivor’s Remorse), stars as Devin. After battling bankruptcy thanks to his addiction to rare sneaker collection, Devin is now a stay-at-home dad of two, married to aspiring lawyer Christine (Yaani King Mondschein). See trailer below.

Mondschein is excited about the Sneakerheads premiere (dropping Friday, September 25) but it comes just two days after a grand jury announced that none of the Louisville police officers involved in the raid of Breonna Taylor‘s apartment in March were charged for causing her death.

Mondschein posted above: “It’s been a rough week and a stressful day. I honestly wasn’t sure if I’d post about this. And as I was going back and forth I got a call to come to the lobby and this was waiting for me.” She added the hashtag #StillMadButIcanCelebrateToo.