Serena Williams Coach Reacts To Daughter Olympia At U.S. Open

It’s not a surprise that World No. 3-ranked professional tennis player Serena Williams has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2020 U.S. Open. The American phenom shares the record for most titles won at the US Open with Chris Evert (6). At the quarterfinals, Serena faces fellow mom, Tsvetana Pironkova, on Wednesday, September 9 (12 noon).

Pironkova had her first child, a boy named Alexander in 2018. Serena had her first child, a daughter named Olympia in 2017.

Serena’s husband and daughter have been cheering her on at the US Open. When Serena shared the photo above, of Olympia watching her mama practice, Serena’s famous French coach Patrick Mouratoglou replied: “The real coach ! Always an eye on the student !”

Above is photo of Patrick Mouratoglou with his gorgeous wife Ada and their two children. He writes: “I usually always travel with my family, but the Covid-19 situation prevents them from being with me.”