Rumer Willis Looks Like Disney Princess “Frolicking In Forest” Pic

Actress and singer Rumer Willis, eldest daughter of Hollywood movie icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, continues to entertain her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram with captivating photos like the one below. She tagged Allie Marie Evans and wrote: “Miss frolicking in the forest with this one.”

Rumer’s fans can’t get enough of the striking image and many say they look like the Disney Frozen princesses Anna and Elsa.

Others say the two beauties are giving off serious “Pride and Prejudice vibes” and “You both look ready to meet Mr. Darcy!” (Mr. Darcy is the aloof romantic hero of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice.)

Two days before that Pride and Prejudice pic, Rumer rocked a totally different look. She captioned the boho photo above: “Now available for the Psychic Hotline.”