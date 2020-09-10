Ripped Kaley Cuoco Jumps Rope Like “Human Dressage Pony”

Former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco isn’t letting COVID-19 ruin her exercise regimen. The 34-year-old actress recently shared the video below, of her jumping rope, and yes, she’s wearing a mask. She felt the need to explain why she’s wearing a mask: “I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others.”

Kaley says she’s been doing 20 minutes of jumping rope, and all her fans (and celebrity friends) are impressed.

Fellow Big Bang Theory stars Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar are both “impressed” as is comedian/actress Caroline Rhea who replied: “You’re a human dressage pony! You’re so coordinated.” (Keep in mind, Kaley is an equestrian, too.)

Kaley is appear next on the big screen in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant based on Chris Bohjalian‘s novel of the same title.