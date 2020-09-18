‘Redneck Liberal’ Trae Crowder Interviews Presidential Candidate About Universal Basic Income

Stand-up comedian Trae Crowder returns (for his third time) to the late-night political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher*. He says of his character the Liberal Redneck: “I have a very stereotypical redneck background and upbringing and I am very liberal politically.”

Crowder grew up in rural Celina, Tennessee and was the first person in his family to graduate from college. In 2016, during an interview, Crowder attributed his liberal political views to the “abject poverty” of his family during his childhood.

He wrote the 2016 book The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark and has co-written and produced the documentary Inherent Good.

The film features Crowder and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang discussing Universal Basic Income and the pilot program launched in Jackson, Mississippi that gives routine “no strings attached” checks to mothers living in poverty. See trailer below.

*Crowder will appear with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Oscar winner Jane Fonda and political director of the organization Republican Voters Against Trump Tim Miller. Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10 pm on HBO.