Raven-Symone and Wife Miranda Flaunt Matching Tattoos, “Trigger To Joy”

On the fifth episode of the remotely filmed TV game show Celebrity Game Face, host Kevin Hart welcomes four-time NFL Super Bowl-winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel Bradshaw, and former child star Raven-Symone (Raven’s Home) and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday to the night of fun and games.

In June, Raven-Symone announced that she married Miranda, “a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”

Raven and Miranda also flaunted their matching finger tattoos! That’s an R for Raven and a M for Miranda.

