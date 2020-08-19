Ramona Singer Wears “Clarity” Face Mask at Hamptons Food Bank

On The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, the housewives talk about significant moments in their travels to the Hamptons, Newport, and Mexico. Ramona accuses Leah of ruining her birthday party with some provocative moves at the dance floor.

When Ramona showed up for the filming of the reunion, she donned a “Clarity Mask.” See link/photo.

It’s a lightweight, transparent face shield that allows others to see your nose and mouth — and it won’t ruin your hair or makeup. When RHONYC reunion host Andy Cohen saw it, he said, “Ramona, I love your mask!” Ramona explained that one of her “50 friends” makes the mask.

Even when not filming The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona wears a “Clarity Mask” in the Hamptons — even when volunteering at the local food bank Heart of the Hamptons. Supermodel Christie Brinkley volunteers there too!

