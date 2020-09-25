‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Is Coming-of-RAGE Horror with More Murder

The popular teen drama Pretty Little Liars is getting a reboot on HBO Max. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is spearheading the new series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which will feature a new set of Little Liars who are “made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.” HBO Max is describing the new series as a “dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama.”

In the post above, Aguirre-Sacasa tagged the teaser with the tagline: “Secrets to die for. Sins to kill for.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, said Aguirre-Sacasa is “expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal.”