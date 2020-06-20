Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Rocks Blue Animal Print with Torn Jeans

On the Teen Mom 2 episode ‘About Last Night,’ Briana returns after a night with Luis while Isaac makes a confession to his mother Kailyn which prompts her to reconsider her custody agreement with Isaac’s father Jo. Meanwhile Jade is forced to juggle single-parenthood while preparing for her beauty license exam, and Chelsea Houska DeBoer announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. It’s a girl!

When not filming Teen Mom 2, Chelsea spends time with her gorgeous husband Cole and the kids, and she always looks so stylish.

When she shared the photo below, her fans went wild for her blue leopard print blouse.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV, right before 16 & Recovering at 9 pm.