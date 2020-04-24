Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Pool Boy Nightmare’ Star Flaunts Fair Skin In String Bikini Pics

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | September 7, 2020

Poolboy Nightmare, Lifetime

Morris and Zagarino in Poolboy Nightmare (Lifetime)

The title of the Lifetime movie Pool Boy Nightmare says it all. After the protagonist Gail (Jessica Morris) has a fling with the hot young pool cleaner Adam (Tanner Zagarino) she immediately regrets it. He becomes obsessed with Gail and when she continues to reject his advances, Adam makes a move on Gail’s teenage daughter Becca (Ellie Darcey-Alden). [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Gorgeous actress Jessica Morris is best known for her role as Jen Rappaport on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live.

Gail wears a stripe dress like this one

When not on a TV or movie set, the fair-skinned Jessica enjoys the outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

“Trying to get this fair skin just a little bit sun-kissed;)” she wrote with the black two-piece above.

Pool Boy Nightmare premieres on Lifetime on Monday, September 7 at 8 pm.

