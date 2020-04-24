‘Pool Boy Nightmare’ Star Flaunts Fair Skin In String Bikini Pics

The title of the Lifetime movie Pool Boy Nightmare says it all. After the protagonist Gail (Jessica Morris) has a fling with the hot young pool cleaner Adam (Tanner Zagarino) she immediately regrets it. He becomes obsessed with Gail and when she continues to reject his advances, Adam makes a move on Gail’s teenage daughter Becca (Ellie Darcey-Alden). [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Gorgeous actress Jessica Morris is best known for her role as Jen Rappaport on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live.

When not on a TV or movie set, the fair-skinned Jessica enjoys the outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

“Trying to get this fair skin just a little bit sun-kissed;)” she wrote with the black two-piece above.

Pool Boy Nightmare premieres on Lifetime on Monday, September 7 at 8 pm.