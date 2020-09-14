‘Patriots Day’ Star Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Gorgeous “Spray Tan” Bikini Pic

While ABC airs the Season 29 premiere of Dancing with the Stars with new host Tyra Banks and ESPN airs the NFL Steelers vs. Giants Monday Night Football game, FOX is airing the 2013 action thriller Patriots Day on September 14 at 8 pm.

Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg stars as Boston Police Department Sergeant Tommy Saunders who helps investigate after two brothers detonate two bombs during the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Kevin Bacon plays the FBI Special Agent in Charge and John Goodman shines as Police Commissioner Ed Davis. Michelle Monaghan plays Tommy’s wife and registered nurse Carol Saunders.

When not on a TV or movie set, Michelle enjoys the beach and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below! She captioned the beach pic above: “Girl found a beach. And a spray tan.”

After the release of Patriots Day in 2016, Michelle Monaghan starred in the hulu series The Path with Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, the 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout with Tom Cruise, and the Netflix series Messiah which, alas, was cancelled after its first season earlier this year.

Michelle recently completed the horror film The Craft which was written and directed by Life In Pieces actress Zoe Lister-Jones (see above).