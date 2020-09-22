Olympic Gold Medalist Volleyball Player Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics

Jaqueline “Jaque” Carvalho is the 6’1” Brazilian volleyball player who with the Brazilian team won two goal medals at the Olympic Games: one at Beijing 2008 and the other at London 2012. Check out her killer blocks in the video below.

When not on a volleyball court, the 36-year-old spends time with her family including her husband of 10 years, fellow Olympic medalist, 6’4” Brazilian volleyball player Murilo Endres — Endres and men’s team won two silver medals; one at Beijing and one in London — and their adorable son.

And she’s often in a tiny string bikini. Looking good, Jaque!