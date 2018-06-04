‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ Lifetime Movie Star Dating NHL Hockey Player

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Obsession: Stalked By My Lover is Madison Turner (Celeste Desjardins). When her new roommate, 20-year-old Blake Collins (Travis Nelson), moves in, they hit it off — and quickly things turn romantic. Little does Madison know that Blake is just using Madison and her wealthy sister Evie (Kelly Hope Taylor) to pull off the ultimate score.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

When not on a movie set, Celeste Desjardins spends time with her boyfriend, NHL hockey player Leon Draisaitl. The 24-year-old German-born ice hockey forward currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon is the son of the former German national team player Peter Draisaitl, who represented Germany at the 1988, 1992 and 1998 Olympic Winter Games.

Obsession: Stalked By My Lover premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, September 3 at 8 pm.