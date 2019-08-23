Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

NFL Legend Michael Irvin’s Daughter Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Breathless”

by in NFL, Sports | September 15, 2020

Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin in his #88 Jersey, photo: Lance Cpl. Ethan Hoaldridge / Public domain

When not talking about professional football on Inside the NFL with Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, and Ray Lewis, three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys spends time with his family including his eldest child, Myesha Irvin, who just turned 30.

I do what they can’t do, I just do me 💜

The former collegiate soccer player (Texas Southern University) has been flaunting gorgeous bikini pics of herself on social media. The strapless bikini pic above was taken at the appropriately named Breathless Rivieria in Cancun, Mexico.

Best for Last, This is 30 ☺️

Somebody teach me how to pose

And pregnancy hasn’t stopped her from posing in a two-piece. Looking good, Myesha!

Inside the NFL airs Tuesdays at 9 PM on Showtime.

