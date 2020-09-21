‘Mindhunter’ Star Haunts As Atlanta Olympics Security Guard Richard Jewell on ‘Manhunt’

The first episode of Manhunt: Deadly Games, ‘CENTBOM,’ tells the story of security guard Richard Jewell. He was working security at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics when he discovered a backpack with a bomb in it. He helped evacuate the area before the bomb exploded and was, at first, considered a hero for saving people. But then he became a suspect by the FBI.

[Clint Eastwood directed the 2019 biopic film Richard Jewell starring Paul Walter Hauser]

After 88 days of public scrutiny (he was never charged), Jewell was cleared as a suspect. When caught, FBI Top Ten fugitive Eric Rudolph eventually confessed and pleaded guilty (to avoid the death penalty) to the Centennial Park bombing and three others including the bombings of a gay club and two abortion clinics. Jewell died of natural causes in 2007 at the age of 44. Rudolph is serving four consecutive life sentences in prison.

Actor Cameron Britton — who plays serial killer Ed Kemper on the Netflix series Mindhunter (see creepy trailer below) and assassin Hazel in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy — plays Jewell.

When recently asked what kind of character he’d like to play next, Cameron said: “I’d like to play someone who isn’t disturbed or troubled. I do really like focusing on people’s faults. I like characters who make mistakes. But it would be nice to play a more confident fellow for whom things are going right.”

