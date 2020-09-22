Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Miley Cyrus Vows To Delete Sheer Bodysuit, Choker Dance Video Clip

by in Culture | September 22, 2020

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, photo: Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

The ever-enchanting, ever-provoking, ever-everything Miley Cyrus dropped a beauty of a tiny-taste video where her high-necked sheer bodysuit and blinged-up choker are mesmerizing — at least to judge by the 4 million-plus views on Instagram in about a minute. As always, Miley teases. “Gonna delete soon,” she vows.

View this post on Instagram

Gonna delete soon. @iheartfestival

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

But Miley may leave up the still photo version, which if you’re into gazing is pretty good subject matter.

The iHeart festival delivered, and Miley got a pretty good answer to her rhetorical question. “Who owns my heart? she asked. To which came the reply: Miss Miley owns your heart. That’s spot-on, right?

Simple Share Buttons