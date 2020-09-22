Miley Cyrus Vows To Delete Sheer Bodysuit, Choker Dance Video Clip

The ever-enchanting, ever-provoking, ever-everything Miley Cyrus dropped a beauty of a tiny-taste video where her high-necked sheer bodysuit and blinged-up choker are mesmerizing — at least to judge by the 4 million-plus views on Instagram in about a minute. As always, Miley teases. “Gonna delete soon,” she vows.

But Miley may leave up the still photo version, which if you’re into gazing is pretty good subject matter.

The iHeart festival delivered, and Miley got a pretty good answer to her rhetorical question. “Who owns my heart? she asked. To which came the reply: Miss Miley owns your heart. That’s spot-on, right?