Mark Cuban Calls Out Fox Sports Radio Host, “Let Us Know Your Actual Ratings”

Clay Travis is founder and host of the Fox Sports Radio morning show Outkick and author of the book, Republicans Buy Sneakers Too: How the Left Is Ruining Sports with Politics. (The cover of the book features an illustration of Donald Trump dunking over NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick. Its title comes from an old Michael Jordan quote.)

Travis recently made the claim (on Twitter) that more people watched Fox News host Tucker Carlson than the NBA Lakers-Nuggets playoff games, and that “so far every NBA playoff game has rated lower than the Michael Jordan-Bulls documentary.”

Travis calls it “an epic viewing collapse never seen in one year before in sports.”

Hey Clay, I won’t try to educate you on ratings. We have the audience our advertisers want. But I do want to know what the AQH is for your radio show . If ratings are so important to you, let us know your actual ratings and why Fox Sports Radio doesn’t publish them for the public https://t.co/2KqwGy712w — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban replied. “Hey Clay, I won’t try to educate you on ratings. We have the audience our advertisers want. But I do want to know what the AQH is for your radio show. If ratings are so important to you, let us know your actual ratings and why Fox Sports Radio doesn’t publish them for the public.”

Note: AQH stands for Average Quarter-Hour; it represents the number of people listening to a station during any given fifteen minute period.